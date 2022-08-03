APC's former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole is back in the news again, this time for another eye-catching comment

The ex-NLC and Edo state governor during a TV interview called out other presidential candidates for failing to state their plans for Nigeria

He went further to single-out the Labour Party's standard bearer, Mr Peter Obi as one of those who has failed in reeling out their plans

The former national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has vowed not to spare the supporters of Labour Party's presidential candidate Peter Obi, if ever they come after him, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Oshiomole who is currently the director-general of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu campaign organisation, made this on Wednesday, August 3 during an interview on Arise TV program "The Morning Show".

Adams Oshiomhole has accused other presidential candidates of failing to enumerate their plans for the country.

Source: Twitter

The former Edo state governor further argued most of the candidates vying for the Aso Rock seat have not clearly enunciated how they intend to tackle the problems of Nigeria.

He further cited the Labour Party's candidate, Peter Obi as an example stating that the Anambra-born politician has refused to clearly state his plan for the country.

During the interview, Oshiomhole was told that the supporters of Obi will pounce on him with criticism for critiquing their candidate, Oshiomole simply stated, “I will come after them.”

He noted that there is no particular benefit in rushing out what you want to do, saying, “Those who have rushed out what they want to how much have they done expatiating on how they are going to do it.”

Oshiomole said he did not have the benefit of the current smartphones during his time as a non-state actor when he interrogated and fought with power on the side of the people.

Meanwhile, Oshiomole said time will tell if the Obi-dients were really obedient in the political process of Nigeria.

