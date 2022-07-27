Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, the standard bearer of the APC has intensified his campaign strategy

The duo of Mallam Nasir El-rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, and Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo state will steer the ship of the campaign for the standard bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adams Oshiomhole was appointed the chairman of the Tinubu campaign, while Nasir El-rufai served as the director-general of the campaign team.

The duo of Adams Oshiomhole and Nasir El-Rufai will coordinate the campaign of Bola Tinubu in a build-up to the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Tinubu Media Support (TMS)

Source: Twitter

The appointment of the duo was announced by the Tinubu Media Support (TMS) as sighted by Legit.ng on their official Twitter account @TinubuMediaS.

Oshiomhole and El-rufai have been regarded as one the key founders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2014.

Since the emergence of the party, the duo has served in different capacities with Oshiomhole serving as a governor in Edo State and also as the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress.

Meanwhile, El-rufai is a serving governor in Kaduna and he also played a pivotal role in the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the ruling party, APC.

In another contrasting development, the campaign organisation of Bola Ahmed Tinubu has denied claims that the document leaked on social media is the real manifesto of the APC stalwart.

According to some of the leadership of the campaign group, the document was just a mere draft from friends.

It was gathered that the leaked document is the same as the one that surfaced on social media some few weeks back.

Meanwhile, there seems to be a growing disparity between the camp of Bola Tinubu and Rotimi Amaechi over the past few days.

Ameachi was alleged to have made a comment aiming a dig at the APC standard bearer.

However, Ameachi's camp has sort to clear the air on the alleged comment stating that it was a mere misconception.

Source: Legit.ng