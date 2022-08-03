The leadership of the opposition PDP in Osun state and the camp of a governorship aspirant on the platform of the party, Prince Dotun Babayemi, has issued fresh allegations

This time around, he alleged that some persons have been sending him death threats over plans by him to appeal judgement of the Akure Court of Appeal, which affirmed Senator Ademola Adeleke as the PDP governorship flagbearer

The PDP chieftain who maintained that the issue has been reported to security agencies urged his party loyalists to remain calm

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun state, Prince Dotun Babayemi, on Wednesday said some people were after his life because he approached the court seeking to replace Adeleke as the authentic PDP governorship candidate.

In a statement signed by him in Osogbo, Babayemi disclosed some people have been sending messages threatening him over the court case, The Punch reports.

Babayemi says his life is under serious threat over a court case. Photo credit: Prince Dotun Babayemi, Senator Ademola Adeleke

Source: Facebook

The court ruling

An Osogbo Federal High Court, as well as the Court of Appeal, Akure, had held that Senator Ademola Adeleke was the authentic PDP governorship candidate.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Babayemi reacts

But Babayemi, after the ruling of the Court of Appeal, vowed to appeal the judgment, unless necessary steps were taken to address anomalies in the party.

Babayemi, who said he had reported those threatening him to security agencies, however, implored his supporters, stakeholders and party members across the state to continue to be law-abiding.

The statement read in parts:

“Before and after the July 16 governorship election in Osun, I have received a number of voice notes; some laced with vituperation and different insults being hauled at me while some are outright threat to my life. I can’t fathom why some people have chosen this dangerous and uncivilised lane.

“Those sending threatening voice notes and their sponsors have failed. No matter how, the course of justice can not be circumvented through such crude means. Besides, nobody can intimidate me.”

Hours after Davido’s outcry, INEC presents certificate of return to his uncle, Adeleke

Barely 24 hours after popular afro beat singer, Davido called out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the failure to issue a certificate of return to his uncle, the commission presented him with the certificate.

The certificate was presented to Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday, July 20, at the commission's headquarters in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, won the recently concluded Osun state governorship election with 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who garnered 375,024 votes.

INEC reacts to Davido's outcry, reveals time his uncle will get certificate of return

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC had replied to Davido over his demand concerning when his uncle, who was elected as Osun governor on Saturday, July 16, will get his certificate of return.

Adeleke of the opposition PDP defeated the ruling party and incumbent governor in a landmark and celebrated victory in the race.

In its reaction to Davido's outcry, the commission urged electoral participants to have the basic knowledge of the law that guides its operation, adding that it has a 14-day space of time to issue a certificate of return to any candidate declared winner in any election.

Source: Legit.ng