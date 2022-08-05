The conversation is still ongoing in the polity, regarding President Muhammadu Buhari's impeachment

This time around, the Senator representing Osun East and Vice Chairman Francis Fadahunsi maintained they won't allow Ahmad Lawan to hinder the impeachment process

In fact, to hasten the process, the lawmaker disclosed the majority of the Senators has passed a vote of no confidence on the president, citing the failure and incompetence of his administration

The Senator representing Osun East and Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs and Excise, Francis Fadahunsi, has said that opposition parties in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, have made up their minds to sack the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

According to the lawmaker, Lawan would be sacked if he made any attempt to frustrate the impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari, next month, The Punch reports.

The Senate President is said to be hindering Buhari's sack, as opined by a federal lawmaker.

Fadahunsi made this assertion on Wednesday, August 3, in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

Reason for Buhari's sack

According to to the federal lawmaker, the majority of the senators across political party lines had already passed a vote of no confidence on Buhari because of his administration’s inability to address the worsening security situation in the country.

He expressed doubts about the president’s ability to tackle the security challenges currently facing the country in six weeks since he couldn’t do so for seven years.

He said:

“We have been talking and giving suggestions on how we could end the insecurity challenges facing the country but the Head (Senate President) is hooked to the Villa. He has been frustrating all our moves to take drastic measures against the President.”

Going forward

Fadahunsi vowed that the impeachment proceedings would commence as soon as his colleagues resume their current six-week annual vacation on September 20.

