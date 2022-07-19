Nigeria electoral umpire, INEC, has replied to afro-beat artiste, Davido, who queried the commission on when his nephew, Ademola Adeleke, will get certificate of return

Adeleke is the Osun state governor-elect that Davido says he is yet to receive a certificate of return after 48 hours stipulated by the constitution

But the commission, while urging Nigerians to have basic knowledge of the law that guided the commission, said it has the space of 14 days to issue a certificate of return

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has replied to the Nigerian afro-beat singer, Davido, on when the Osun state governor-elect will be issued a certificate of return.

The singer has, on his verified Twitter page on Tuesday, June 19, asked why Ademola Adeleke, who was declared winner in the just concluded Osun state governorship election, has not received the certificate of return after 48 hours as provided by the constitution.

INEC faults Davido's constitutional claims Photo Credit: Shittu Fowora, Davido OBO

We have 14 days to issue certificate of return to winners, INEC tells Davido

In response to that, The Nation reported that the electoral body, in a statement by its national commissioner and chairman of information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, said INEC has up to 14 days to issue the Certificate of Return to the winner.

Participants in electoral process should have basic knowledge of law - INEC reacts to Davido's query

The commission urged participants in the electoral process to try to have a basic knowledge of the legal construction that guided and regulated the conduct of elections.

INEC is a public trust, responds to public demand - spokesperson

Okoye stated that INEC is a public trust and product of the constitution and law that will always respond to public demand for transparency and openness.

According to the commission, “Section 72 of the Electoral Act 2022 provides that a sealed certificate of return at an election in the prescribed form shall be issued within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned by the Returning Officer in an election under the Act.”

