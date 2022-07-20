The Independent National Electoral Commission has issued a certificate of return to Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke

Davido has gone on its social media pages to call out the commission over its failure to issue a certificate of return 48 hours after his uncle was declared winner of the Osun guber poll

The commission, in his reaction, said it had up to 14 days to issue the certificate but later presented the certificate to Adeleke barely 24 hours after Davido's outcry

Osogbo, Osun - Barely 24 hours after popular afro beat singer, Davido called out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the failure to issue a certificate of return to his uncle, the commission presented him with the certificate.

According to Vanguard, the certificate was presented to Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday, July 20, at the commission's headquarters in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

Adeleke defeats incumbent governor with 403,371 votes

Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, won the recently concluded Osun state governorship election with 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who garnered 375,024 votes.

Adeleke contested the election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, while Oyetola was the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

When Davido's uncle, Adeleke, would be sworn in as Osun governor

The governor-elect will be sworn in on Sunday, November 27, when the tenure of Oyetola will end.

Adeleke commends INEC, praises Osun people

During his acceptance speech, Adeleke praised INEC and sent gratitudes to Osun state's good people for their trust in him.

INEC reacts to Davido's outcry, reveals time his uncle will get certificate of return

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC had replied to Davido over his demand concerning when his uncle, who was elected as Osun governor on Saturday, July 16, will get his certificate of return.

Adeleke of the opposition PDP defeated the ruling party and incumbent governor in a landmark and celebrated victory in the race.

In its reaction to Davido's outcry, the commission urged electoral participants to have the basic knowledge of the law that guides its operation, adding that it has a 14-day space of time to issue a certificate of return to any candidate declared winner in any election.

