Ikeja, Lagos - No fewer than 5000 Tinubu support groups are ready to merge into Tinubu/Shettima independent campaign group (TSICG).

The Nation reported that the national coordinator of the Tinubu support group, James Faleke said this on Tuesday, August 2.

Tinubu-Shettima Receives Boost as Over 5000 Groups Set to Merge Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Faleke stated that the merger will boost the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s campaign efforts for its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.

What we are doing to merge with APC national campaign - Tinubu support groups

The lawmaker of the lower chamber representing the Ikeja federal constituency added that the group has agreed to set up a committee to coordinate the various geopolitical zones, further facilitating the merger.

According to Faleke, the committee’s mandate will be to review the membership of the various groups for strategic purposes.

“Now, the same support groups and many more, are coming together again under the chairmanship of an APC chieftain, Senator Abu Ibrahim to work for Tinubu/Shettima’s victory in the 2023 presidential poll,” Faleke.

2023: El-Rufai reveals party’s stands on Tinubu/Shettima campaign DG

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has debunked the report that the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has been appointed as the campaign DG of the ruling party, legit.ng reported.

El-Rufai disclosed that truly, a DG has been appointed, and he would soon be officially revealed to the public, soon after President Muhammadu Buhari and the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, have been briefed.

The governor also maintained that the APC's governors have embarked on wide consultation and have come up with a structure for the party's presidential campaign.

