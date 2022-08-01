Peter Obi has been endorsed by a foremost APC chieftain and former presidential aspirant of the party, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia

The APC chieftain said he sees Obi as a true detribalised Nigerian who is committed to real change

He also said in Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, he sees hope for the future

FCT, Abuja - A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 presidential election, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ogbonnia said that his endorsement of Obi was because the LP presidential candidate is a ‘Democratic Revolution Whose Time Has Come.’

Peter Obi has been endorsed by a rival politician ahead of the 2023 polls.

He added that though he was endorsing Obi, he remains a member of the APC.

He said in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Monday, August 1:

“Though I remain a member of All Progressives Congress (APC), I must not support its presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The decision to endorse the candidate of an opposition party did not come easy. But there comes a time to say: enough is enough.”

He expressed regrets that the ruling party had far better and younger candidates to fly its presidential ticket but chose to settle for Tinubu.

He further stated:

“We can no longer mortgage our conscience while the masses, particularly the youth, continue to wallow in abject poverty and despair.

“I have a conscience. In Peter Obi, I see a true detribalized Nigerian like myself, who is committed to real change.

“I see a generational visionary who is truly passionate and committed to rescue the country from total collapse and reposition her for greatness. In Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, I see hope for the future.

“In Obi/Baba-Ahmed ticket, I see intellect, character, competence, and capacity; I see integrity and humility. I see patriotism; I see dynamism.

“I see enviable and verifiable track-record; I see attainable visions; I see hope for the Nigeria of our founding dreams; I see a democratic revolution whose time has come.

“I have a conscience. I have chosen my country over my party. I have become OBI-dient for the greater good of Nigeria!! I call on other true progressives to do so.”

Peter Obi: 'OBIdient' movement driven by the masses, says Umeh

On his part, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of LP in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Senator Victor Umeh, has declared that the 'OBIdient' movement is bigger than Obi.

He said the movement is now bigger than Obi himself because it is driven by the masses.

He added that Obi is very influential, stressing that the LP presidential candidate will get support across the country.

Peter Obi asks Buhari to take charge of FG's negotiations with ASUU

Meanwhile, Obi has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sit and dialogue with the striking lecturers under the platform of the Academic Staff Union of Universities to end the nearly six-month strike.

The former Anambra governor said if the president could sit with party leaders over primary election, he should also sit with the aggrieved lecturers to end the strike.

Obi reminded the president that he has just about nine months to finish his tenure, noting that the president can still make significant impacts while in office.

