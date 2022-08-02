The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has restated his love for Nigeria

The former governor of Anambra state disclosed he wouldn't abandon his dear country if war breaks out

Meanwhile, the OBidient movement is growing even as some personalities in the country are maintaining it's a social media affair for the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 election

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has vowed not to abandon Nigeria if war should break out.

According to a report by PM News, Obi said even if he was out of the country during a war, he will find a way to return because he prefers to die in Nigeria, than live free in another man’s country.

Peter Obi says he would rather die in Nigeria than in another man's country. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi gives reason

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate made the comments in a virtual interactive session with more than 1,000 members of his foremost support group, the 'Peter Obi Support Network'.

He told the gathering that he believes that Nigeria is the “only country I have.”

Obi said:

“If I am out of Nigeria today and there is a war in Nigeria, I will find a way to return to Nigeria because I will rather die in my country, Nigeria, than live free in another man’s country.”

Obi sends message to Nigerians abroad

Obi, however, urged everyone, especially those in the diaspora, to contribute to Nigeria’s development in whatever capacity they could.

He commended the efforts of diaspora Nigerians in developing the country and urged them not to relent but remember, 'Nigeria will always be their home'.

Source: Legit.ng