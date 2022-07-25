Peter Obi has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to personally take charge of negotiations with ASUU

Recall that the National Executive Council of ASUU recently announced they will be meeting on Monday, August 1

They are considering an indefinite strike this time around, and not the usual roll-over warning strike

Lagos - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sit and dialogue with the striking lecturers under the platform of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end the nearly six-month strike.

The former Anambra governor said if the president could sit with party leaders over primary election, he should also sit with the aggrieved lecturers to end the strike.

Peter Obi has urged President Buhari to take over the negotiations with ASUU.

Obi made the comment in an exclusive interview with Vanguard newspaper at the weekend while reacting to the ASUU strike.

His words:

“What we have on our hands is a situation that requires presidential intervention. The minister that has been given an ultimatum has not just been appointed to oversee the education sector. It is not that he has just been drafted to do the job.

“This is a job that has not been done to deliver on an outcome that is desirable, so, giving an ultimatum to your minister is like saying, continue to talk as they’ve been doing?

“President Buhari is the one on whose desk the buck stops. He should sit with ASUU and engage and resolve this matter. If he can sit with party leaders over presidential primaries and get a result, he should sit with ASUU and ensure that this strike comes to an end.”

The LP standard bearer also said:

“Then, our political leaders, too, should please take this matter very seriously.

“A situation where we have local government councillors and chairmen and assembly members earning much more than professors is not ideal. Education is key.

“The president should take charge. The same things goes for the looming food crisis. Our president should spend the remaining nine or ten months to take personal charge.”

