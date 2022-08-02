One of APC's presidential aspirants during the 2019 presidential election, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia, is now a supporter of Peter Obi

Ogbonnia on Monday, August 1, noted that while still in the ruling party, he will not back the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The southeast politician noted that the Labour Party's presidential flagbearer is the man to salvage Nigeria

Dr. SKC Ogbonnia, a former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019, has announced his intention to dump Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ogbonnia has also made known his plan to throw his weight behind Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

SKC Ogbonnia said Obi is the man for the job in 2023 (Photo: @tsg2023, @PeterObi)

The southeast politician noted that while he will remain in the APC, his support will be for Obi because he is the spearhead of Nigeria's democratic revolution and the nation's hope moving forward.

In a statement made available to Vanguard on Monday, August 1, Ogbonnia said his decision is influenced by a great sense of patriotism.

Part of the statement read:

“Though I remain a member of All Progressives Congress, APC, I must not support Tinubu, its presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

"The decision to endorse the candidate of an opposition party did not come easy. But there comes a time to say ‘enough is enough."

Speaking about Obi as the man with the heart and mind for the job of fixing Nigeria in 2023, Ogbonnia said:

"I see intellect, character, competence, and capacity; I see integrity and humility. I see patriotism; I see dynamism. I see enviable and verifiable track record; I see attainable visions; I see hope for the Nigeria of our founding dreams; I see a democratic revolution whose time has come.

"This move is consistent with my politics. I never allow the mere exigencies of ethnicity, religion, or party affiliation to becloud my judgment. As a member of the National Republican Convention (NRC), I crossed party lines to campaign for MKO Abiola, the flagbearer for the Social Democratic Party (SDP). I saw Abiola as a better candidate than the candidate of my party, Bashir Tofa."

