Peter Obi's presidential ambition has received a huge boost as some prominent PDP chieftains defect to Labour Party in Ebonyi state

Chief Linus Okorie, a former House of Representatives member, is one of the new defectors in the southeast state

Anselem Enigwe; a former commissioner for education in the state, also joined the Labour Party alongside Okorie and others

Ebonyi state - A former House of Representatives member and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Linus Okorie, and three other chieftains of the party, have dumped the main opposition party for the Labour Party (LP) in Ebonyi state.

Others, who defected to the Labour Party, include the governorship aspirant of the PDP, Chief Eze Emmanuel; a chieftain of the party, Anselem Enigwe; a former Commissioner for Education in the state; and Prince Chibuez Agbo, The Punch reported.

Peter Obi's Labour Party has gained new members from the PDP in Ebonyi state. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi: Ex-APC presidential aspirant endorses Labour Party presidential candidate

In another report, a former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 presidential election, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ogbonnia said that his endorsement of Obi was because the LP presidential candidate is a ‘Democratic Revolution Whose Time Has Come.’

He added that though he was endorsing Obi, he remains a member of the APC.

Peter Obi’s supporters sending me death threats, Omatseye raises alarm

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a respected Nigerian journalist, Sam Omatseye, accused the supporters of Obi of sending him death threats.

This came a day after his latest article titled ‘Obi-tuary’ was published by The Nation.

“Mr. Peter Obi, call your supporters to order. They are calling and issuing death threats. If anything happens to me, you will be held responsible!,” he tweeted.

Peter Obi: Labour Party presidential candidate cautions supporters again

Meanwhile, Obi had previously asked his supporters to allow him to respond to any candidate who speaks about him.

In a tweet on Monday, July 25, Obi asked his supporters to concentrate on promoting their vision of making Nigeria a better country.

Source: Legit.ng