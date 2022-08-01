Segun Oni, the Ekiti governorship candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has warned that the All Progressives Congress and the governor-elect for the state might lose their victory

Oni said this in Ado-Ekiti while speaking to some journalists on the ongoing tribunal over the result of the Ekiti governorship election

According to Onii, the APC and the Ekiti governor-elect have continued to dodge court services relating to the suit filed against them

There are indications that the All progressives Congress candidate from the last 2022 gubernatorial election might be losing his position as the governor-elect of Ekiti state.

The Nation reports that the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the just concluded Ekiti election, Segun Oni warned that Biodun Oyebanji of the APC risks losing his victory at the polls.

Segun Oni has warned that the APC and the Ekiti governor-elect stand to lose their victory. Photo: Adeoye Mathew

Source: Facebook

Stating that respondents in the suit have continued to dodge court services contrary to the stipulated law, Oni said his legal team has accused the APC and the governor-elect of committing contempt of court.

The lawyer in a motion submitted that it was against the rule of court for the respondents to resist service and the implication might be that the case might proceed without defence.

Request for a substituted service

The Punch reports that Oni had last week also accused the deputy governor-elect, Afuye and the ex-APC national caretaker chairman and Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni of being difficult to serve the court process for lack of fixed addresses.

Approaching the Election Petitions Tribuna, Oni sought a court order for substituted service to the respondents.

The order was subsequently granted through a ruling delivered by the panel’s chairman, Justice Wilfred Kpochi, at its inaugural sitting on July 25.

Also addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti, a senior lawyer on Oni's legal team, Owonseni Ajayi, said the respondents had been resisting attempts by the court’s bailiffs to serve them despite the order of the court.

Trouble for APC's Biodun Oyebanji as opponent heads to court over Ekiti election result, other allegations

Legit.ng earlier reported that a suit had been filed before the Ekiti State High Courtin Ado-Ekiti challenging the emergence of Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress as governor of the state.

Filed by Segun Oni, the governorship candidate for the Social Democratic Party, the suit obtained allegations that there were several infractions on the Electoral Act during the Ekiti guber polls.

Oni, who spoke to journalists at the court complex, said that he is challenging the election result because he believes that he won.

Ekiti governorship election: INEC chairman gets 7-day ultimatum to take action on 1 key issue

A civil society organisation had called for the prosecution of individuals and political parties involved in vote-buying during the Ekiti governorship election.

The organisation made the call to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu.

According to the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), taking such a step would improve the people's faith in Nigeria's electoral system.

Source: Legit.ng