The governorship candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the just concluded Ekiti state election, Segun Oni, has challenged the emergence of Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor.

Leadership reports that Oni who had rejected the declaration of Oyebanji as the winner of the June 19, Ekiti governorship election with 187,057 votes against his 82,209 votes filed a suit at the election tribunal.

The suit was filed at the Ekiti State High Court Complex, in Ado-Ekiti.

Segun Oni has filed a suit challenging the Ekiti governorship election result. Photo: Aanu Adegun

Source: Facebook

Earlier speaking through his state collation agent and a former attorney-general of the state, Owoseni Ajayi, the SDP governorship candidate said the result declared by INEC did not reflect the choice of the people of Ekiti.

Also alleging that the Ekiti governorship election process was marred by financial inducement, Ajayi refused to sign the results.

His words:

"We are rejecting the results because the election was characterised by violence and intimidation of voters and as a result.

"We will definitely challenge the outcome of these results in the court of law for posterity and for the generation coming to know that when conducting elections, you must follow the rules and procedures.”

However, addressing journalists on Thursday, July 7, evening at the Ekiti State High Court Complex, inAdo-Ekiti, the SDP candidate said he was at the tribunal to submit his petition.

He said:

“I’m here to submit my petition in accordance with law and we are doing this to defend the sanctity of the system. I am challenging the election result because I believe that I won.”

A civil society organisation had called for the prosecution of individuals and political parties involved in vote-buying during the Ekiti governorship election.

The organisation made the call to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission Mahmood Yakubu.

According to the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), taking such a step would improve the people's faith in Nigeria's electoral system.

The ruling APC had been hit with a huge blow following its victory in the Ekiti governorship election.

Two political parties, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Action Democratic Party (ADP) said they will be challenging the victory of the APC at a tribunal.

It was gathered that both parties complained that the election was marred with financial inducement and other illegal vices that distorted the transparency of the election.

