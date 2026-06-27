Mr Ibu’s alleged first wife speaks out after years of silence

Mr Ibu’s alleged first wife has spoken out after the late actor’s last wife’s emotional appeal

She made strong accusations against Stella Marris in relation to Mr Ibu’s money and property

The new claims have stirred fresh family controversy around the late actor’s legacy

The alleged first wife of late Nollywood veteran, Mr Ibu, has spoken out following the widow Stella Marris’ public cry for help.

Recently, Stella Marris revealed in an interview with influencer King Mitchy that she and her children have been struggling since the actor’s death.

She lamented that they now fetch water from a well because she cannot afford rent, their electricity has been cut off for two months, and they rely on neighbours to charge their phones.

Mr Ibu’s alleged first wife makes surprising claims about family issues. Credit: @realmribu

Source: Instagram

In response, the alleged first wife released a video accusing Stella Marris of mismanaging funds and properties belonging to the late actor.

She said:

“Stella, you arrested my son and Jasmine, the people who were taking care of our late husband, because of the money Nigerians donated. Later, they were released, but our husband eventually died. Yet you never stopped there. You sold the land in Enugu for about 18 million without telling anybody, and you shared it with your children.”

She further alleged that Stella Marris sold Mr Ibu’s Lagos house and took money meant for the actor’s burial.

“After the burial of our husband, Stella, you and your gang took away all the money. You left the village with everything. Karma is real, and it is coming after you,” she declared.

The alleged first wife also criticised Stella Marris for presenting her children as Mr Ibu’s only offspring.

“Every time you present your children as the only Mr Ibu’s children. What about Amara, Verintan, Onyebuchi, the twins in Port Harcourt? Are they not my husband’s children?” she asked.

She concluded by urging Stella Marris to allow the late actor to rest in peace.

“The man who made you what you are today is gone, yet you don’t want to give him peace in the grave. Keep begging on social media, but karma must surely come.”

Watch her speak below:

Netizens react to Mr Ibu’s alleged first wife's claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hommiesvibe said:

"Why haven't you posted all this stuff before until when @kingmitchymedia is involved, bro your heart is evil and bitter."

sarimaofgoodlife said:

"5th wife? Omo no be small thing Mr Ibu do o😮."

demmypnails said:

"First wife will always be the best wife❤️❤️❤️❤️."

julzhair said:

"All him wives resemble."

mikevista said:

"But wait o, how come a fifth wife has so much power to do all these things? Na wa oo."

eagleeyez.of.ratels said:

"I trust you, first son 💪 expose them all 🙌🙌❤️."

maffyteflon said:

"Mumu Nigerians don already donate 7 million Mitchy don collect percentage."

itz_meddinah said:

"Not everybody can be wrong about one person; different people are saying the same thing about her."

symplystacy said:

"Omo 🥹 you come good for investigation pass me oo… I’m learning from the best 👏 Well done, Boss!"

de_incredible001 said:

"That woman sold Ibu's house at Ikota, Lekki, Lagos, beside Askamaya."

gaywin_bussy said:

"People's money Don go, Nigerians are just too Emotional 🤦.

Mr Ibu’s alleged first wife says there is more to the family story. Credit: realmribu

Source: Instagram

Old video on Mr Ibu’s wife’s spending habits trends

Legit.ng also reported that amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the widow of late Mr Ibu, an old video has resurfaced, shedding more light on the situation.

In the resurfaced interview, Jasmine, the late actor's adopted daughter, spoke with Daddy Freeze about the controversy surrounding Mr Ibu's family.

According to Jasmine, Stella was well taken care of while Mr Ibu was alive. She claimed there was a time when some of the actor's friends called him to complain that Stella wanted to sell one of his properties.

Source: Legit.ng