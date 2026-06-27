Alexx Ekubo’s relative raised fresh questions about the circumstances surrounding the late actor’s reported illness and death

He claimed the family was yet to get honest answers, saying his concerns are about the truth and not inheritance

The relative also shared details of their last conversation and raised doubt on reports about the actor’s health before his passing

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo’s relative, David Udochukwu Ekubo, has publicly raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding the star’s reported illness and death.

In a recent Instagram post, David Ekubo questioned the events leading up to Alexx’s passing, insisting that the family deserves clarity.

Fresh doubts emerge over Alexx Ekubo’s illness as relative speaks out. Credit: @alexxekubo, @davidekubo

Source: Instagram

“What happened to Alex? Who took him to the hospital? When did he get to the hospital? Was he alive when he got to the hospital? We want to know,” he wrote.

David stressed that his concerns are not about inheritance or property but about truth and justice.

“My concern has absolutely nothing to do with Alex's property. I neither know what properties he had nor am I interested in them. Alex was the only son of his father, who is still alive, and he had no male sibling to stand up for him. As an Ekubo I have every right to seek answers about the circumstances surrounding his death,” he stated.

He also recalled personal conversations with Alexx before his passing, noting that the actor did not appear ill.

“During one of our calls, I asked him about the rumours that he had left social media because he was sick. What started as a voice call was personally switched by Alex to a video call. He told me to look at him carefully and asked, ‘Do I look sick to you?’ From what I personally observed during that conversation, he did not appear ill,” Davido explained.

David further questioned reports that Alexx had cancer, asking how the illness could have progressed so suddenly. He also raised concerns about what he described as a blood patch on Alexx’s left eye.

“We are not interested in fabricated documents or speculation; we simply want the truth and official records that will answer the many questions surrounding Alex's death,” he added.

See his post below:

Legit.ng earllier reported that another relative, Clinton Ekubo, called out the actor's stepmother, claiming she sidelined other family members, including his biological mother and sister, from his burial preparation.

In a recent post, he said:

“One thing people don’t know is that we are Aro’s. We live with honour and dignity. And the Ekubo Okwareke Family are peaceful in all their dealings; go and verify."

Clinton also raised concerns about physical signs observed on the actor’s body.

“How come the blood clot on his left eyes? What happened that he was brought to the hospital dead at arrival? This is an indoor thing, but because nobody was there to explain or give details on what happened to our great son during our meeting. We demand an explanation as Alex is resting in peace. He has always been a peaceful son.”

He expressed dissatisfaction with the way the burial was conducted, alleging that it was rushed and left family members unhappy.

“I raised this issue from the beginning and I was asked to be calm till after the burial. People who attended the burial will tell you that the members of the family were never happy with the death and the way the burial was rushed. Note this, Ekubo Okwareke Family as a whole own the corpse. That was why we went to the hospital to pick his corpse and refused any of his friends’ directions on where to take him to. Because we have custom and tradition. A great appreciation to his wonderful friends.”

Netizens react to claims around Alexx's health

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

goodness.chukwu.90 said:

"I feel some truth in this."

ofure_o_fashion said:

"All lies oga na property u de fine."

xiexie__bosch said:

"I also thought about Alex suffering cancer without the signature bald head from cancer patients which he didn't have. Only time will tell and the truth will out."

mary4842027 said:

"Dis werey dey ask us questions 😂and he off he comment section 😩how we wan take give ham answers to the questions now🥲."

fi_machi said:

"You people are talking nonsense but you buried him without asking these questions. Why didn't you people stop the preparation of the burial and is his father not alive?"

Fresh doubts emerge over Alexx Ekubo’s illness as relative speaks out. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister speaks up

Legit.ng earlier reported that late actor Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister Chioma broke her silence days after her brother’s burial.

A throwback video showed the siblings dancing together at a family function as the woman poured her heart.

This was after a relative of the late Alexx alleged troubling details surrounding his death.

Source: Legit.ng