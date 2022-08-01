Aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state have been urged to resign from the party if they so, please.

The governor of the state Abdullahi Sule told the members to take their leave from the party if they are not comfortable staying loyal to the party.

Daily Independent reports that the Nasarawa state chapter of the APC has been riddled with deep crisis following the aftermath of the party primaries in the state.

Governor Sule has urged aggrieved members of APC to resign from the party. Photo: Abdullahi Sule

Source: Twitter

The crisis has also forced some staunch APC members to dump the party for Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Some of the aggrieved members who complained about being sidelined during the APC's primary left the party for the SDP.

List of aggrieved members of the APC in Nasarawa state

They include serving Senator Godiya Akwashiki; the senator representing Nasarawa north, Ahmed Wadada; the 2019 Governorship aspirant and serving House of Representatives members Gaza Egbefin; the lawmaker representing Nasarawa west and serving House of Assembly representing Keffi East Abdulaziz Danladi who defected to Action Alliance party.

However, in his reaction to threats by the aggrieved members, Governor Sule read the riot act to political appointees and dared them to remain loyal to APC or quit.

His words:

“I don’t want to fire anybody. I believe that it’s important first to ask people out of respect, to either change their ways or to be loyal to the government or quit the government.

“What a reasonable and honourable person will do, if I am not loyal to somebody, I have no business working for that person. If you don’t think your loyalty is to the government, please be a human being and resign."

Source: Legit.ng