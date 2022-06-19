A civil society organisation has called for the prosecution of individuals and political parties involved in vote-buying during the Ekiti governorship election

The organisation made the call to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission Mahmood Yakubu

According to the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), taking such step would improve the people's faith in Nigeria's electoral system

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has been handed a seven-day ultimatum to prosecute three leading political parties involved in vote-buying during the Saturday, June 18, Ekiti governorship election.

In a statement released on Sunday, June 19, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) called on the electoral body to ensure it gathers all the information on reports of vote-buying carried out by the parties.

In the statement which was seen by Legit.ng and signed by Kolawole Oluwadare, SERPA's deputy director, the organisation said there was evidence of undue influence, intimidation, and ballot box snatching among the infractions committed during the election.

According to SERAP, Yakubu must initiate the prompt and effective prosecution of those arrested, and bring to justice anyone who sponsored, aided and abetted them.

Consequences of electoral infractions

The organisation also warned that corruption of the ballot box intrudes on the freedom of Nigerian voters to make up their own minds.

It added that vote-buying and other forms of electoral corruption freeze out the less wealthy candidates and parties as wealthy candidates and their sponsors ought not to be allowed to profit from their crimes.

SERAP said:

“We are concerned that impunity for vote-buying and electoral bribery is widely prevalent in Nigeria, as perpetrators are rarely brought to justice.

“If voting is as important as INEC always claims it is, now is the time to end the buying of democracy by wealthy politicians and their sponsors.”

“Vote buying encourages poor governance and weakens citizens’ capacity to hold their ‘elected officials’ accountable for their actions."

Justice for Ekiti people

In addition to the ultimatum given to INEC and its chairman, SERAP said that prosecution of those involved in such electoral infractions would also send a strong message to politicians that INEC would not tolerate such practices during the 2023 general elections.”

It said:

“SERAP is concerned that the failure of INEC to rein in vote-buying, electoral bribery and intimidation is illustrated by the fact that the body has not seriously addressed similar incidents in previous elections.”

