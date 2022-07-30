The federal lawmakers on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been warned against impeaching President Buhari

NNPC presidential candidate for 2023 gave the warning on Friday, July 29, in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital

Some PDP senators and their counterparts at the House of Representatives have threatened to impeach the president over insecurity in the country

Ilorin, Kwara - Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has cautioned some members of the National Assembly to thread softly over the call for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Legit.ng reports that while speaking with newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara state shortly after paying a courtesy call on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Kwankwaso said the legislators should not be in a hurry to rock the boat.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has warned PDP lawmakers against Buhari’s impeachment. Credit: Rabiu Kawnkwaso.

The former governor of Kano state acknowledged that there are reasons to be worried about the security situation in the country and advised the government to brace up to the challenge.

FG must reach out to people with genuine concerns

Kwankwaso, a former minister of Defence, however appealed to the government to reach out to people with genuine concerns with a view to addressing them.

He also visited the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and sought the blessing of the monarch.

The senator was in Kwara to open NNPP offices in Ilorin and other parts of the state.

Earlier during the visit, AbdulRazaq urged politicians to play the game without bitterness.

Governor Ortom support PDP lawmakers' move to impeach Buhari

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state backed the Senate move to serve President Muhammadu Buhari an impeachment notice amid the incessant insecurity challenges plaguing the country.

It was reported that Governor Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lauded the national assembly for issuing a six-weeks notice to the president.

Senators from the main opposition party led by Senator Philip Aduda of the FCT stormed out of the red chamber after Senate President Ahmed Lawan refused to hear a motion for the impeachment of President Buhari.

He stated that there was a need for a serious revival in the economy of security of Nigeria.

