A Nigerian lawyer has advised Nigerians on how to handle loan apps that post their pictures or contact their family members

The lawyer advised people to always repay their debts and explained what can be done if they are harassed by loan apps

The lawyer's statement to individuals harassed by loan apps drew the attention of many people online

A Nigerian lawyer has advised people on what to do if they take a loan from a loan app and the loan app ends up posting their pictures, messaging their contacts, calling their family members, or posting their obituaries.

The lawyer made the statement in a video she recently shared on her page, explaining that she is not advising people to take loans or refuse to repay them. However, she said it is illegal to harass individuals simply because they owe a loan.

Nigerian lawyer sends message to people whose pictures are posted by loan apps. Photo Source: TikTok/msadedoyin

Source: TikTok

Loan apps: Lawyer sends message to Nigerians

Speaking in the video, @msadedoyin__ said she recently observed that some loan apps have been posting the pictures of debtors as obituaries and sometimes calling their contacts or family members.

She explained:

"So I'm hearing that in 2026, loan apps are posting people's obituaries over debt. That's so bold of them and very illegal too. They start calling your contacts, messaging your family, posting you like you're a criminal, even editing your picture like you're dead."

"Owing a loan is not a crime in Nigeria. If a loan app does that, they're the ones breaking the law. That's defamation, harassment and even data privacy violation. I'm not saying you shouldn't pay your debt though, but don't accept intimidation."

Lawyer says loan apps can be sued for posting debtors' pictures, contacting relatives. Photo Source: TikTok/msadedoyin

Source: TikTok

If this happens to a debtor, she explained that the loan app can be reported and sued for damages.

Her statement in the TikTok video:

"You can report them and even sue them for damages because, as far as I know, debt is not a crime, but harassment is."

Reactions as lawyer speaks about loan apps

Vivi world stressed:

"Omoh dem call my contact come Dey send picture say I get accident."

Colombia_mashood added:

"Pls how can I sued LendSafe by sending treating messages to my contacts."

Kay_Kay wrote:

"When you have a stupid government, what do you expect."

Ermdort stressed:

"Can you help take over a case regarding loan app operating illegally in the country exploiting both customers and it's workers."

Debbie shared:

"I paid Palmpay, even paid 2 days overdue charges and they still posted me, I am going to petition them."

JoyofCrown noted:

"I am a living witness after paying less than 15k not up to a week default, the messages and calling and chat so overwhelming. my photo was edited as k**ller....I just look for the money and reported to my lawyer. please kindly stay away from them."

Phunmex added:

"I borrowed 16 to pay 25k in just 7 day I can’t on that due date the second day they start port my obituary posting me as wanted even laying curse on my children after paying the money on the 8 days after that day they call me that I still have to pay 2,700 I told them that my not owning they continue with those text messages again cursing and my children today again they called my money am owning them is now 3,thousand plus."

Anita Agu noted:

"Thank you Ma, they have been treating me."

Nwanyi Abacha of Jos wrote:

"2022 dem post me, never borrowing again."

Bumie stressed:

"God bless you Barrister."

SUAREZ noted:

"Good one my sister. God bless you."

Ava shared:

"How can I sue them o. please help me."

Se🩺nat added:

"My problem is why can’t they follow cbn policy? The interest is too much."

inspireloop5 noted:

"My situation now and I have paid half just 3 days."

Nighman said:

"Barrister, can you slow down, so we can hear you."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after showing the total amount she owed a loan app. She shared a screenshot revealing that her unpaid loans had grown significantly after missing the repayment deadlines.

Lawyer shares how she replied loan agent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lawyer explained how people can respond when loan apps harass or threaten them over unpaid loans.

She advised borrowers to know their rights, avoid being intimidated by threats, and repay genuine debts through the proper legal process.

Source: Legit.ng