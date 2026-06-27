A Nigerian man risked losing a job promotion after scoring a very low mark of four out of 100 in an Advanced Audit examination

His company reportedly gave him one final attempt to pass the ICAN examination, or it could affect his job and promotion prospects

The viral post drew emotional reactions as social media users shared their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian auditor working with a major firm faced serious career uncertainty after performing poorly in a professional examination.

The individual sat an Advanced Audit paper and obtained an extremely low score that raised concerns about his progression within the organisation.

Man fails ICAN Advanced Audit examination. Photo credit: ImagesBazaar/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Auditor fails ICAN Advanced Audit test

The development became public after it was discussed online, and it generated lots of responses from observers who weighed in on the matter.

An X user identified as @Bamstech described the auditor as part of a Big Four firm and explained that the result placed him in a difficult position.

According to the account, he was left with only one remaining chance to pass the ICAN examination.

It was further stated that failure to do so could have consequences for his employment status and future advancement.

The person who shared the information also expressed difficulty in finding words of encouragement for the auditor given the situation.

In his words;

"A Big 4 auditor scored 4/100 in Advanced Audit. He has just one more attempt left to write ICAN, and it could affect his job/promotion. I honestly don’t even know how to console him oo."

Man scores 4/100 in ICAN Audit test. Photo credit: Maskot/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as Auditor fails important test

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Oluwatobi said:

"Is there a limit to how many times he can attempt?"

Truth said:

"You will encourage him ni oo vE no easy, but e gas write ham again. God no go shame ham."

Sonna said:

"See eh, the worst thing that can happen to you is to have only a paper remaining for you to qualify. Tension before writing tension in the hall, tension after the exam. Tension when they release results."

Mimi said:

"He will pass the next one and when he does I pray he gets a better paying job and a healthy environment."

Eniola Taiwo reacted:

"Coming to X to talk about someone else’s failure is the way to go right? STFUU if you don’t know how to console him and mind your business. Don’t use the person insecurities to create engagement on X."

Forza said:

"I would advise he quickly explores other opportunities and exit his current work place for another Big 4 or leave the B4 space entirely. Then he can rewrite the exam without the threat of having his career contaminated by a termination."

Kogiboy said:

"You still need to encourage him to write it again. He should concentrate on solving past questions early. AAAF is a technical paper driven by terminologies and procedures. That is why some words are bolded in the Study Text. He should familiarise himself with ISAs. He can dm."

Phio said:

"My advise to him when he is preparing next time don't bother going for classes. read the AAA ICAN pack end to end and make detailed notes and use those for revision."

Otunba added:

"To me I would say what is there th at ICAN kept failing him, was it not same thing he does on the field as practical everytime?"

See the post below:

Lady passes ICAN examination in one sitting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her excitement with social media users after clearing her ICAN Skills Level examination.

In an inspiring post shared via X, she rejoiced that she had passed all the subjects in one sitting.

Source: Legit.ng