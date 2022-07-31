Lagos APC chieftain Prince Idris Balogun has advised Nigerians to avoid being divided on the basis of religion

Balogun said this while commenting on the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election

The APC chieftain said Nigerians should be concerned about electing a competent president, not religion

Egbe Idimu LCDA, Lagos state - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and House of Reps aspirant for Alimosho federal constituency of Lagos state, Prince Idris Balogun, says Nigerians should not allow religion to cause unnecessary division.

Balogun said this in a brief chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, July 16, while reacting to a question of the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Lagos APC chieftain, Prince Idris Balogun, says religion shouldn't matter when it comes to electing a president. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nomination of Kashim Shettima, a fellow Muslim from the north, as his running mate has continued to generate heated reactions especially as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) strongly rejected the same faith ticket.

Religion is already causing crisis in Nigeria, Prince Balogun says

Speaking on the development, Prince Balogun who is popularly known as Oluomo said religion is already causing crisis in Nigeria and people should not let it cause further division.

“Don’t let us use religion to divide ourselves. Religion is already causing crisis in the country, including insecurity.

“Let us look for a competent and vibrant candidate. A candidate that has something upstairs. A candidate that can offer Nigeria a good development, a good dimension, to change the face of Nigeria, to change the narrative of the people.

“Either Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian, let us look for a competent candidate to emerge as president of Nigeria come 2023,” he told Legit.ng.

Prince Balogun also urged the APC leadership in Lagos to reconcile all aggrieved members so that the state can deliver for Tinubu, the state’s former governor, and help win the presidential election.

