The choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate to Bola Tinubu continues to generate reactions across the country

The Christian Association of Nigeria says Tinubu's decision to settle for a fellow Muslim was a wrong move

The Christian body further stated that with such a decision, the safety of Christians in the country can no longer be guaranteed

FCT, Abuja - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has rejected the selection of former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview with The Punch newspaper on Sunday, July 10, CAN’s spokesperson, Adebayo Oladeji, said making such a decision in a polarised country was a wrong move.

Tinubu had earlier said his decision was based on competence and not religion. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

He stated that if having a pastor as the vice president of the country and Christian clerics and worshipers are being killed, the security of lives and properties of Christians under a Muslim-Muslim could not be guaranteed.

Oladeji, however, warned that Nigerians should be ready to face the consequences of their actions if they endorsed and vote for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

His words:

“We knew this was what he was going to do and we have warned against it. It is up to Nigerians to decide on what they want.

“You are all alive when we warned Buhari not to allow Muslims to dominate the security architecture of the country and he did it. I think we can see the way the criminals are operating with impunity.

“So, if Tinubu says he is opting for a Muslim-Muslim ticket in a polarised country like ours , if Nigerians endorse him and vote for him, whatever happens, Nigerians will face the consequences.

“If you have a government where a pastor is a vice president and pastors and worshipers are being killed you can imagine what will happen when we have a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“It is left to Nigerians to make their choice, let them vote them in and we will all face the consequences together.

“We are raising our alarm. It is an irony that Buhari they regarded as an extremist when we raised an alarm to warn him against a Muslim-Muslim ticket, he heeded and opted for a christian as his vice presidential candidate.”

2023: Tinubu reveals why he picked Kashim Shettima as running mate

Tinubu had earlier issued a statement explaining his preference for Senator Shettima as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement shared on his Twitter page, Tinubu said his choice is not based on religion, but competence.

The APC presidential candidate also made reference to the fact that Nigerians voted for a Muslim-Muslim ticket in 1993, adding that the scenario will play out in 2023.

2023: Aisha Yesufu berates Tinubu for choosing Muslim running mate

On her part, rights activist, Aisha Yefufu has berated Tinubu for choosing a Muslim running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Sharing her thoughts on Tinubu's action, Yesufu said the decision of the APC presidential candidate is not justifiable.

She further stated that a Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insult to fairness, equity and justice.

