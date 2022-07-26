A group of leaders in the North has declared support for the ruling APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of 2023

The Progressive Christian Clerics, North-West Zone, said leadership should be on the basis of merit, competence, experience and record of performance

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had strongly rejected the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket, saying it was a wrong move

Christian leaders in the North have thrown their weight behind the Muslim-Muslim ticket fielded by the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A group under the aegis of Progressive Christian Clerics, North-West Zone, said the Christian faith encourages brotherliness, hence their decision to support the Tinubu/Shettima ticket, Vanguard reported.

Northern Christian leaders endorse APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

The group, with members across 19 northern states including Federal Capital Territory, Abuja said Nigerians should be more concerned about electing leaders with the capacity to tackle daring security challenges and economic problems militating against the country’s progress rather than issues of religious and ethnic sentiments.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the northwest zonal chairman, Reverend Moses Bitrus of Arise and Shine Prophetic Ministry Kaduna.

Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we plan to do

The Christian group stated further that instead of joining to fight and grudge over the issue of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, they have resolved to pray to God to give Nigeria leaders with the wisdom and knowledge to govern the country.

“Nigeria is collapsing and needs leaders with proven track record of performance that are adequately equipped to fight the threats by insurgency with all seriousness.

"We need committed leaders with the capacity to deliver on campaign promises without excuses once elected.

“These among several reasons are why we disagreed with Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other churches kicking against the issue of Muslim -Muslim Ticket," the group said.

The northern Christian leaders reiterated that leadership should be on the basis of merit, competence, experience and record of performance.

Tinubu, Shettima demonstrate religious tolerance

While stating that Tinubu governed Lagos for 8 years and Shettima governed Borno for the same period of years, the group said, "the records of their examplary leadership in the area of religious tolerance, economic development and other indices of development are in the public domain.”

“We therefore resolve to stand by our faith that preach love for our neighbours and peaceful coexistence without any fear of intimidation to urge Nigerians to vote on basis of record of performance and not religion.”

“Tinubu has been married to a Christian wife for over 40 years and known for his good relationship with Christians across Nigeria . Shettima was singled out as a very receptive Governor ,who gave priority to growth and development of Christian communities in Borno during his days as Governor, so why the outcry ? Religion should not be the basis for electing a President and his running mate,” they said.

2023: CAN rejects Tinubu’s choice of Muslim running mate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that CAN rejected the selection of former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, July 10, CAN’s spokesperson, Adebayo Oladeji, said making such a decision in a polarised country was a wrong move.

He stated that if having a pastor as the vice president of the country and Christian clerics and worshipers are being killed, the security of lives and properties of Christians under a Muslim-Muslim could not be guaranteed.

