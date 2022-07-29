The ruling party, APC, says the suit seeking Bola Ahmed Tinubu's disqualification as a candidate is nothing to worry about

APC's spokesperson, Felix Morka said any member of the party has the constitutional right to vent grievances in court

He further stated that the party is more focused on the goal ahead which is retaining mandate in 2023

FCT, Abuja - In response to a legal suit seeking the disqualification of APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the presidential race, the party has finally reacted.

As reported by Premium Times, the spokesperson of APC, Felix Morka stated that the suit stands no chance as it does not have any substantial evidence.

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba accused Tinubu and Atiku of voter inducement at the presidential primaries of the APC and PDP respectively. Photo: Guardian

Legit.ng recall that former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, filed a suit alongside a group known as the Incorporated Trustees of Rights for All International for the disqualification of the APC stalwart as well as Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Nwajiuba also accused Tunubu of sharing dollars with delegates who voted at the APC presidential primary election.

Meanwhile, Morka thinks Nwajiuba went too far with his actions putting into consideration that he only pulled one vote at the APC presidential primary election.

Tinubu remains APC's legitimate flag bearer, says Morka

Morka further reiterated Tinubu's legitimacy stating that the ex-minister has the right to legal actions as well as other aggrieved members of the party.

He however noted that the party's priority at the moment is the 2023 presidential polls.

He said:

“The former Hon. Minister is a citizen of Nigeria and has every right to go to court to complain.

“We think that the case is nothing; it is just simply a wild fishing expedition that is founded on pure speculation and not backed by any concrete basis."

Similarly, the camp of PDP's candidate, Atiku Abubakar shrugs off the claims stating that the former minister's suit is nothing to worry about.

Atiku’s spokesperson, Paul Ibe, however, stated that Nwajiuba should prepare himself to provide evidence of he wants to go ahead with the case.

2023: In Borno, thousands of youths declare support for Tinubu-Shettima

Elsewhere in Borno State, the presidential bid of Bola Tinubu is gaining massive momentum ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

Thousands of youths in Borno State trooped out to openly declare their support for the APC flag bearer and his running mate Kashim Shettima who is the son of the soil.

This new development once again puts Tinubu in a pole position to clinch the presidency in 2023.

2023: APC support group meets Kashim Shettima

Meanwhile, leaders of an APC support group, GYB Network 4 Asiwaju, recently met with Senator Shettima, with the assurance of full support.

During the meeting, the group's leaders led by its Kogi state coordinator, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, briefed Senator Shettima on their activities and the plan to ensure the victory of the APC presidential ticket during the 2023 general elections.

While Ametuo is the group's coordinator, the incumbent APC deputy national publicity secretary Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka is the national coordinator of the group.

