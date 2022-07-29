The criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has continued to flood at different levels in the past few days

However, the Nigerian Senate got its fair share of criticism as the PDP's director of New Media, Anthony Ehilebo blamed them for being too complacent

Ehilebo blamed their complacency on being too slow and proactive in the impeachment process of the president

FCT, Abuja - Anthony Ehilebo, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the party’s director of PDP New Media, has said that in a sane clime, Buhari should have resigned or be impeached by now.

Ehilebo while speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on the current state of insecurity across the country.

Anthony Ehilebo blamed the Senate for being too complacent in the impeachment process of President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Recall that in one week, two guard brigades were attacked in Abuja. While one attack happened along the Bwari-Tasha road in Bwari area council, the second attack happened on Thursday night along the Zuba-Kaduna road, close to the Zuma rock.

Lamenting the collapse of the nation’s security, Ehilebo said the Assembly should have started an impeachment process against the president since, saying that further delay was capable of turning Nigeria into another Afghanistan.

He said:

“I have said it before, Buhari has no business being Nigeria’s president. He put us in this mess. Right now, Nigeria is encircled by ISWAP, Boko Haram, and Isis. Have we gone mad? How can we have a president that has allowed this to happen to us, and we are keeping quiet? I went to the law school and the Nigerian law school today can’t even do any ceremonies in the school. The government can’t even provide security for the law school. It’s as sad as that.”

Speaking on the attack on the guard’s brigades, he said:

“Do you also know what it means to attack guards brigade? Have you seen that brigade before? For you to have the mind to attack the guard brigade, you must be very powerful.

Tell me, if these people can attack the guard brigade, what else can’t they do? These same people drove straight to Kuje and set all the prisoners free. We are just joking. Buhari is going to Liberia to lecture them on insecurity and his home is insecure. We are practically joking in this country. “

Asking why Buhari remains in power despite the danger his government has allegedly exposed Nigerians to, Ehileb said:

“I have said it before, this president does not have what it takes to govern this country. And I keep asking myself this question, why is this man still president? Jonathan didn’t do 1 in 100 of what this guy has done, yet Nigerians chased him from power. And the senate president is there shielding him. I think we are all out of our minds. The senate president does not also know that with the way things are, the senate is under a serious threat.

“Hasn’t he realized that yet? Is he still waiting until we are all captured? Look at how these people have been terrorizing Kaduna with all the military formation. That they have now entered Abuja is a big issue and we must stop playing politics with the lives of Nigerians.”

Buhari winning the war - Federal govt

But the Nigerian government has said that never in the history of the country has any government achieved what President Muhammadu Buhari has achieved.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has argued at different fora that President Muhammadu Buhari was the best thing that has ever happened to Nigeria. Mohammed has argued that the war against insecurity may have been technically won.

