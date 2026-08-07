The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board flagged a fake 'Important Public Announcement' spreading on social media

The purported document was falsely attributed to the Board's Secretary, Major General AM Jibril (Rtd), and contained political undertones

CDCFIB urged the public to rely only on official Board channels for information about its recruitment exercise and other activities

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has warned the public against a fake document circulating on social media that falsely bears the signature of its Secretary, Maj Gen. AM Jibril (Rtd).

In a statement on Friday, August 7, signed by Okeh Juliet, the head of press and public relations, and obtained by Legit.ng, the Board said the document, titled "Important Public Announcement," did not originate from it or from the Office of the Secretary to the Board.

Peter Obi and Kwankwaso pictured as a fake CDCFIB document falsely claimed the government board endorsed their proposed joint ticket for the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The purported statement from CDCFIB had backed the Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket for the 2027 presidential election. Both opposition leaders are chieftains of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso both command large and distinct political followings in Nigeria. Obi leads the passionate 'Obidient' movement whole drives the 'Kwankwasiyya' movement.

In its rebuttal, the CDCFIB described the NDC-related content as "false" and "unauthorised," adding that it contained political undertones that are at odds with its official, non-partisan communication standards. Members of the public were advised to disregard it entirely.

CDCFIB reaffirms commitment to transparency

Furthermore, CDCFIB used the statement to highlight the ongoing work of the ministry of interior under the minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, describing his tenure as one focused on institutional reform, transparency, innovation, and improved service delivery across the agencies under the Ministry's supervision.

The Board said the minister's commitment to professionalism and citizen-centred governance remains directed at strengthening Nigeria's internal security architecture and building public confidence in its services.

CDCFIB highlights 'Bunmi Tunji-Ojo’s 'reforms' at the ministry of interior, citing efforts to improve transparency, innovation, professionalism, and public service delivery. Photo credit: @BTOofficial

Source: Twitter

Applicants and members of the public were urged to consult only the Board's official communication channels when seeking authentic information about its recruitment exercise or any other activities. CDCFIB expressed appreciation for the public's understanding and cooperation.

Read more on CDCFIB

CDCFIB threatens prosecution over fake recruitment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that CDCFIB released a strong public notice warning against the spread of false information about its ongoing recruitment exercise.

The Board stressed that offenders risk criminal prosecution if found guilty of circulating misleading content.

According to the statement, CDCFIB observed a surge of fake updates on social media platforms. These false claims, the Board noted, are undermining the hopes of genuine applicants.

Source: Legit.ng