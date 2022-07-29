The recent attack by gunmen in Abuja tells a lot about the threat posed against the lives and safety of the people in the area

This development has created fear in major areas of the nation's capital, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT

The matter arising not only affects FCT residents but travelers from different parts of the country that are now scared of travelling by road as gunmen are trying to take over Abuja

Residents of Ushafa and Mpape communities in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, were thrown into fear of the unknown on Wednesday afternoon when a security report revealed the presence of bandits within their communities.

Following the attack on the presidential Guard Brigades in Bwari, an area council in Abuja, several security reports have pointed to the invasion of Abuja, Nigeria's capital by suspected terrorists.

The latest attack on the military checkpoint comes a few days after terrorists launched a similar attack on presidential guards in Abuja. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Attack on Guard Brigades

Recall that Abuja was brought to a standstill on Monday when news filtered in that some terrorists group had attacked the presidential Guard Brigade, killing top officers including a Captain and a Lt. Colonel.

The report had claimed that an attempt by the Nigerian army to dislodge a terrorists group planning to attack the Nigerian law school in Bwari, Abuja failed as many of the soldiers who went after the terrorists were either killed, injured or taken away.

Till date, the military is yet to release a statement on what actually transpired at the Bwari area of the FCT.

Abuja remains safe - Police assure

But the Nigeria Police said it will mobilize more assets in order to stop further incursion.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the police would ensure Abuja is safe for residents, urging residents to support the force in order to successfully end terrorist activities.

Latest Intel on terrorists in Abuja

Shortly after the assurance by the police, intelligence revealed the identities of the terrorists who attacked the Nigerian Army. Two communities were mentioned in the Intel which Legit.ng cannot authoritatively establish its source. The Intel says the terrorists hide behind the Usuma Dam in Ushafa and Mpape communities. It further revealed that the terrorists often come out on motorbikes to buy drugs and other things from some of the locals I Ushafa and Mpape.

Part of the report obtained by Legit.ng says:

"The source further revealed that credible intelligence had revealed that the kidnappers and bandits terrorizing Bwari general area are camping on the mountains and caves behind Usman Dam, linking Ushafa to Mpape satellite communities. "Above is FYI and awareness, please. Security will monitor, verify, analyze and update team with appropriate information and advisory.

“The terrorists have been mingling with the locals recently. They came on motorcycles from their camps to buy food and drugs in Ushafa and Mpape,” the security source added.

"The source said unless serious security measures are taken to frustrate their plans, the terrorists may strike any moment."

Residents react to security threats in Abuja

Since the report, residents of Mpape and Ushafa have been seen in groups discussing the matter, with some planning to relocate over the fear of terrorists attack. Some have reinforced their local security arrangement, saying it is important to support the police and the military in the fight against insurgents.

A community leader in Ushafa who does not want his name in print told Legit.ng that even though tension is high in the community, efforts are on to reinforce both their day and night security. According to him:

"We have a formidable security. Even though we cannot doubt the latest intelligence, the question shouldn't be whether the claim is true or false. The question should rather be what we can do to beef up security in our area."

Another indegine of Ushafa who pleaded not to be mentioned because of the sensitivity of the matter said it is true that Ushafa is surrounded by rocks and houses the Dam, it will be difficult for terrorists to invade Abuja through the community because of the presence of the military along the Bwari-Ushafa road.

He said:

"While we appeal to the government to mobilize more security to the Usuma Dam axis, we will do our best in ensuring that our community is safe. The only thing we need is a synergy between the people and the security agencies."

When Legit.ng visited Mpape, our correspondent observed that regular activities were ongoing, apart from a few persons seen discussing the security situation in the nation's capital.

One Shehu Ibrahim told Legit.ng that Mpape has always been under terrorists threat. He believes that the security agencies were on top of the situation and that it would be a big blow should the community come under any form of attack.

Officer narrates Bwari ambush

Meanwhile, relief came the way of residents of both communities on Thursday morning following audio released allegedly by a wounded soldier who narrated how they were attacked by the bandits.

In the audio, the narrator gave blow-by-blow details on how they were ambushed and their response that led to the killing of 12 of the suspects.

He clarified that the army are still after the terrorists and that they are currently on the run.

Lawyer reacts to security threat in Abuja

But reacting to the insecurity situation in Abuja, a popular Port Harcourt lawyer, Adoyi Abakpa said God's intervention was needed to win the war against insurgency in Nigeria. He expressed worries over the failure of the government to tackle the situation headlong.

He said:

"I am speechless. From the body language of the presidency over Islamic terror in Nigeria -Boko Haram, Fulani militia, banditry, herdsmen, monopoly of service chiefs by Fulani tribe, etc, only the prayers of the indigenous people of Nigeria can prevent Nigeria from falling as Afghanistan fell."

