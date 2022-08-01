An APC senator, Sani Musa, from Niger state, on Sunday, July 31, asked the National Security Adviser, BabaganaMonguno to resign

In Musa's view, Monguno has failed in his primary duty of informing President Muhammadu Buhari with intelligence

The senator said if Governor Nasir El-Rufai's claim that the president knew nothing about kidnap threats from terrorists, then the NSA is not up to his task

The office of the national security adviser, Babagana Monguno, has been called into question over the rising level of violent crimes across Nigeria.

A senator of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sani Musa, has even called on Monguno to vacate his office, The Cable reports.

During his conversation with journalists on Sunday, July 31, Musa noted that the NSA is not doing his job which is why armed bandits carry out their evil plans successfully, especially in the north.

He cited the instance of Governor Nasir El-Rufai stating that President Muhammadu Buhari was not aware of the threat by terrorists to kidnap them both until he informed him.

The Niger-born federal lawmaker noted that if Monguno was working with intelligence, the president should hear from him first about any planned attack so that it can be foiled.

His words:

“If it is true, going by the saying of Governor el-Rufai that the president was not aware, that singular act is enough for the NSA to be booted out.

“A country is bleeding and you will tell me that as the helmsman to strategise how our security should be functioning, you are not aware of this and the president cannot be informed. It is self-indicting.”

Channels TV quotes him as saying further:

“What proactive action has the NSA taken? We have to call a spade a spade. If I was the NSA in this country, I will tender my resignation because I have failed.

“When they (terrorists) are creating cells, you do not wait until when you are attacked before acting. The intelligence that is being shared is a pre-information given to you at a stage where these culprits have not concluded their plans and you neutralise them. For me, I believe that we need to restrategise.”

Terrorism: What Buhari told me about kidnap threat, El-Rufai opens up

Meanwhile, El-Rufai had confirmed that he was aware of a recent video in which terrorists were threatening to abduct himself and President Buhari.

In a chat with journalists on Wednesday, July 27, Governor El-Rufai he and his family have been warned to be careful.

The governor noted that the threat is both real and unfortunate given that the country has police officers and soldiers and yet criminals boasting about being able to kidnap the president.

