President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to change those in charge of security across the country

The call was made to the president by the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele

According to Ayodele in his fresh prophecy, a governor will be attacked while several top personalities will be kidnapped if no drastic action is taken by the president

A cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele on Sunday, July 31, issued warnings to Nigerians and their leaders over what he titled concerns over the country's security situation.

Ayodele, who is the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, warned that Nigerians are yet to see anything when it comes to the issues of insecurity.

Primate Ayodele has called on President Buhari to change the service chiefs. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

In a statement released by Osho Oluwatosin, his media aide, the cleric warned that there is more to come in terms of insecurity unless President Muhammadu Buhari changes all of those who are in charge of the nation's security.

PM News reports that Ayodele also said that the major reason why insecurity seems to have remained constant in Nigeria is corrupt practices by leaders across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He also said it is imminent that a governor will be attacked soon while very important personalities would be kidnapped by bandits operating across Nigeria.

Security operatives work against each other

According to the cleric, security operatives will start working against each other in Nigeria and there would be a 'mother of all protest against the atrocities happening in the country.

He added while it is possible for Nigeria to become that country which well-meaning citizens desire, leaders have vowed to continue to perpetrate all forms of evil across the nation.

His words:

‘’Nigerians have not seen anything yet if President Buhari doesn’t change those in charge of the security, there is so much corruption in our security system and more is yet to come.

They will attack a governor and kidnap important personalities in the country and I still see the mother of all protest coming up against these things.’

‘’Nothing has happened yet, security operatives will start fighting themselves, the worse is about to happen if Buhari doesn’t handle security well.

"Our security can bring up something good but our bad leaders are not allowing it. Also, students will stage something serious soon if Buhari doesn’t work on the ASUU strike."

Planned terrorist attack: Lagos DPOs, area commanders get strong directive from CP, placed on red alert

The police in Lagos state had placed their personnel on red alert over threats of a planned terrorist attack in the state.

The commissioner of police in the state CP Abiodun Alabi urged officials of his command be remain proactive following threats of a possible attack on the city of excellence.

In a statement released on Sunday, by the spokesperson for the Lagos police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, the CP said the command is not unmindful of intelligence reports suggesting that Lagos State could be on the radar of some persons planning attacks across the country.

Lagos police speak on readiness against terrorists, highlight how security of Lagosians is guaranteed

Also, the people in Lagos state had been assured of optimum security in the heat of the growing attacks by terrorists across Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.

The assurance was handed to Lagosians by the spokesperson for the Lagos state police command Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to Hundeyin, the police are working with other security agencies to protect lives and property in the state.

Source: Legit.ng