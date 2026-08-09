US Congressman Riley Moore renewed his push to scrap the H-1B visa programme, calling it a scheme that hurts American workers

The Department of Homeland Security moved to eliminate a 60-day grace period that protects H-1B workers who lose their jobs

Microsoft's approval for over 2,000 H-1B visas in 2026, the same year its Xbox division cut 1,600 jobs, has sharpened the debate

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 4 years of experience covering migration and international issues.

Washington, USA - United States Congressman Riley Moore has renewed his call to shut down the H-1B visa programme, describing it as a "scam" that takes jobs away from American workers.

Legit.ng reports that Moore posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

US Congressman Riley Moore renews his call to end the H-1B visa programme, accusing it of taking jobs from American workers. Photo credit: @RepRileyMoore

Source: Twitter

The lawmaker representing West Virginia's 2nd District in the United States wrote:

"My proposal: End the H1-B Visa program NOW."

The post came days after a proposed federal rule targeting protections for H-1B holders began moving through the regulatory review process.

Read Riley Moore’s comments on the H-1B visa programme in the US below, via his X post here.

Will US end H-1B protection?

The Department of Homeland Security sent a proposed rule (RIN: 1615-AD22) to the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs on Thursday, August 6, 2026, for review. According to Bloomberg Law, the rule would remove a 60-day window that currently allows H-1B workers who lose their jobs to find a new employer sponsor or change their immigration status before their legal stay expires.

DHS first introduced that grace period in 2017. If the rule is scrapped, workers facing layoffs would face immediate consequences to their legal status in the country.

H-1B visas are designed as temporary work authorisations for foreign nationals in specialised roles that American workers are said to lack the skills to fill. However, companies using the programme are not required to demonstrate that they searched for a qualified American candidate before hiring abroad, a gap that critics argue enables the outsourcing of jobs that citizens could otherwise hold.

Could US finally abolish H-1B visas?

The issue gained fresh momentum in July when Microsoft's Xbox division laid off 1,600 workers while the company had been approved for 2,273 H-1B visas in 2026 alone. The contrast drew significant criticism. Other major users of the programme include Amazon, IBM, Infosys, and IT consulting firm Cognizant.

The standard H-1B visa covers three years, with employers able to extend it for up to six years. Foreign nationals on the visa can also pursue permanent residency while working in the United States. Data from US Citizenship and Immigration Services shows that 80% of H-1B holders who become permanent residents do so through employment-based green cards, a pathway that can eventually lead to citizenship.

For Moore, the broader concern centres on protecting American labour. He has called for the complete abolition of the H-1B programme, arguing that no reforms are sufficient and that the programme should be ended outright.

Riley Moore pushes for the H-1B visa programme to be scrapped, insisting that no reforms can address his concerns about protecting American jobs. Photo credit: @RepRileyMoore

Source: Twitter

Read more on visa applications

UK announces expansion of Global Talent Visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom (UK) government opened its Global Talent visa to more than 100 research-intensive private companies, allowing them to bring some of the world's most skilled scientists and engineers to work in Britain.

The announcement marks a significant shift in how the visa's endorsed funder pathway operates.

Until now, only universities, research institutes and a limited number of approved research bodies could use this route to sponsor incoming researchers. Commercial businesses can now do the same.

Source: Legit.ng