On Tuesday, July 26, President Muhammadu Buhari urged lawmakers of the Nigerian Senate to confirm 19 nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The president in a letter dated July 25, 2022, and sent to the leadership of the Upper Chamber said that the request for the confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the provisions of Section 154 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution.

Buhari in a recent letter has called for the confirmation of 19 nominees as INEC REC. Photo: Bashir Ahmad

Read by the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the plenary, the president in his letter explained that the nomination of five REC is for renewal, while the other 14 are fresh appointments.

The nominees listed for confirmation as RECs by the Nigerian Senate (Renewal) are:

1. Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa – Renewal);

2. Obo Effanga (Cross River – Renewal)

3. Umar Ibrahim (Taraba – Renewal)

4. Agboke Olaleke (Ogun – Renewal)

5. Samuel Egwu, a professor, (Kogi – Renewal)

Fresh confirmation list

6. Onyeka Ugochi (Imo)

7. Muhammad Bashir (Sokoto)

8. Ayobami Salami, a professor, (Oyo)

9. Zango Abdu (Katsina)

10. Queen Agwu (Ebonyi)

11. Agundu Tersoo (Benue).

12. Yomere Oritsemlebi (Delta)

13. Yahaya Ibrahim, a professor, (Kaduna)

14. Nura Ali (Kano)

15. Agu Uchenna (Enugu)

16. Ahmed Garki (FCT)

17. Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi)

18. Uzochukwu Chijioke, a professor, (Anambra)

19. Mohammed Nura (Yobe)

