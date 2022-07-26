President Muhammadu after several delays have finally submitted names of nominated Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) of INEC

The president in a written letter to the Nigerian Senate submitted 19 names for screening and approval

Meanwhile, civil society groups have urged the lawmakers at the red chamber to perform due diligence during the screening exercise

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 19 names have been submitted to the Nigerian Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation of Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Premium Times reported.

The president made this move shortly after a coalition of civil society organisations via a statement made available to Legit.ng expressed concerns over the delay in the nomination of new REC officers.

The statement was jointly signed by Yiaga Africa, International Press Centre, Nigerian Women’s Trust Fund, Centre of Media and Society, The Albino Foundation, Elect Her, Partners for Electoral Reform and Inclusive Friends Association.

As contained in the statement, the group vented its displeasure on why there is a delay in the appointment of RECs into INEC, especially in the 10 states where the tenure of the outgone RECs has expired.

The statement reads:

"No doubt, the exit of the RECs creates a leadership vacuum in those states that begs for urgent action from the President and National Assembly.

"The appointment of RECs has become very urgent considering the Commission is entering a critical phase in the preparations for the 2023 general elections, particularly with the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR)."

President Buhari reacts

Reacting to the call of the coalition group, President Buhari in a letter to the red chamber nominated Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa – Renewal); Obo Effanga (Cross River – Renewal); Umar Ibrahim (Taraba – Renewal); Agboke Olaleke (Ogun – Renewal); and Samuel Egwu, a professor, (Kogi – Renewal).

Others include Onyeka Ugochi (Imo); Muhammad Bashir (Sokoto); Ayobami Salami, a professor, (Oyo); Zango Abdu (Katsina); Queen Agwu (Ebonyi); and Agundu Tersoo (Benue).

Also due for confirmation are, Yomere Oritsemlebi (Delta); Yahaya Ibrahim, a professor, (Kaduna); Nura Ali (Kano); Agu Uchenna (Enugu); Ahmed Garki (FCT); Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi); Uzochukwu Chijioke, a professor, (Anambra); and Mohammed Nura (Yobe).

Meanwhile, the coalition group charged the lawmakers at the red chamber to ensure a seamless and fraudulent-free screening exercise without compromise or sentiments.

The group said:

"The Senate must accelerate the process of screening nominees without compromising due diligence and comprehensive scrutiny of nominations forwarded by the President."

2023: INEC gives fresh update on voters registration

In another development, the Independent National Electoral Commission has shared an important update on voter registration in Lagos state.

According to the nation's electoral umpire, INEC, the state currently has about seven million registered voters.

Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, the INEC's Resident Electoral Commissioner confirmed this development on Sunday and tasked political parties with credible agents.

