President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the senate to confirm the nomination of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as chief justice of Nigeria

Ariwoola has been acting chief justice since the resignation of the former CJN, who said his resignation was due to his health

Buhari also asked the senate to confirm the nomination of Suleiman Afikpo as commissioner representing the south-east zone in the national Hajj commission

FCT, Abuja - On Tuesday, July 26, the Senate received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Ariwoola’s nomination was disclosed in a letter dated July 25 and read during the plenary by the senate president, Ahmed Lawan, on Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement signed by the special assistant on media to the senate president, Ezrel Tabiowo and sent to legit.ng.

The Senate has received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the nomination of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola is the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Pursuant to Section 231(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.”

The president urged the Senate to consider his submission with the highest consideration.

Today marks 1 month Justice Ariwoola has been acting CJN

Ariwoola has been appointed as acting CJN since the former CJN, Muhammad Tanko, resigned on June 27.

Tanko’s resignation came following a protest by 14 aggrieved justices on issues bordering on welfare.

But the former CJN stated in his resignation letter that his health was the reason for his decision.

Buhari asks senate to confirm Suleiman Afikpo as Hajj commissioner

In his letter to the senate, President Buhari also asked the red chamber to confirm the nomination of Suleiman Agha Afikpo as representing commissioner for the southeast zone in the national hajj commission of Nigeria.

Buhari noted that his request is in line with section 3(2) of the hajj commission act 2004.

Justice Ariwoola takes oath of office as acting CJN

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had sworn-in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Ariwoola, a 62-year-old justice, resumed acting CJN following the resignation of Justice Muhammad Tanko, who had resigned on health grounds.

Meanwhile, Justice Ariwoola will be functioning on an acting basis pending when he will be confirmed by the national judicial council (NJC).

