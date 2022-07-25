The Independent National Electoral Commission has shared an important update on voters registration in Lagos state

According to the nation's electoral umpire, INEC, the state currently has about seven million registered voters

Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, the INEC's Resident Electoral Commissioner confirmed this development on Sunday and tasked political parties on credible agents

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos state, has said that statistics show the state currently has about seven million registered voters now, The Nation reports.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, July 24.

According to him, if the number of new registrants so far in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is added to those in the register of voters before in the state, the number will be about seven million, The Guardian added.

INEC reveals about seven million voters so far registered in Lagos state. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Agbaje affirmed:

“In Lagos state as at Monday (July 18), those who registered online are 640, 560 but many of them have not completed registration. Those who have completed the registration exercise are 451, 156.

“The total number of registered voters in Lagos state before the commencement of the ongoing CVR is 6,570,291, and if we add the new registrants, we have about seven million registered voters.”

He, however, said the ongoing CVR had not ended and the commission was still capturing more people before the deadline on July 31.

No extension of the CVR, says Agbaje

The INEC boss said there would not be any extension of the CVR because the commission had lots of work to do on the voters register before printing of the Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs).

He assured that, though the commission could not capture everybody, those who presented themselves for registration would not be denied.

Agbaje added:

“Everyday, there is no one that will come here that will go out without being attended to unless we cannot finish before 7.00 p.m., because by that time, all over the country, the system will shut down to avoid misuse of the machines at night.

“Everybody cannot be captured but those who come to us will be registered.”

