President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Anambra, Ekiti and Osun elections are evidence of his commitment to credible and violence free election in the country

The president said the 2023 elections would give the ruling party the chance to convince the electorate of the need for continuity

The president spoke Friday, July 22, while receiving some delegates from Nasarawa state, who were led by the state governor, Abdullahi Sule

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the off-season elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states are testaments to his irreversible commitment to credible and free elections.

According to The Guardian, Buhari said he had always assured Nigerians and the international community that his desire and priority of his administration was to leave behind.

“An irreversible political process that continues to be both democratic and acceptable to the people.”

Vote for APC to ensure continuity - Buhari to Nigerians

Buhari, who received a delegation from Nasarawa state, urged the people to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure continuity and stability.

The president told the delegates, led by the Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa that the electoral act he signed earlier this year showed his determination and commitment to the rule of law.

2023 will mark new electoral era of credibility - Buhari assures

President Muhammadu Buhari expressed his intention to ensure that 2023 marks the commencement of the institutional strength of Nigeria’s electoral body in conducting credible and acceptable elections.

Buhari expressed optimism that the 2023 elections will provide the APC to convince the Nigerian populace to ensure continuity based on the party’s achievements.

