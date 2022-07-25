Nigerians have been assured that the popularity of the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate will fade out

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said that the supporters of the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, popularly known as Obidients will wane before the February election.

ThisDay reports that Anayo Arinze, who serves as the national coordinator for electoral matters and INEC liaison for the ADC boasted that Obi's popularity will fade out by 2023.

Anayo Arinze, a chieftain of the ADC said Obi's popularity will wane before the elections in 2023. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Speaking during a meeting of the stakeholders of the party in Awka, Anambra state capital, Arinze said the ADC is confident of beating other parties in the election, including Peter Obi.

ADC's plan for members, party in 2023

He added that the leadership of the ADC has resolved to deepen the party's presence in Anambra state and has chosen Dumebi Kachikwu, as its presidential candidate.

His words:

“We are not bothered about the noise on social media about the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi. All that will die down before the 2023 election.

Arinze said that stakeholders within the ADC have carefully entrenched members as the third force in Nigeria politics.

Structure vs no structure in Nigeria's politics

He added that the party's structures are visible across wards, local government areas, states and mostly at the national level.

“Since I entered Anambra, I have been looking around to see if I can spot the offices of the Labour Party, but there is none. Tell them to go and build structures before they can come back to contest the election.

“It is important for people to know that there is no election on the social media, what they are doing is paying social media influencers to make noise about them."

