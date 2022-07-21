The allegations that the APC rented some people top pose as clerics at a recent event is still generating reactions

A Calabar-based cleric has revealed that his name was listed as one of the clerics at the Abuja event

The cleric, however, stated that he has not been to the Federal Capital Territory in the last three months

Calabar - A Cross River-based cleric, Apostle Ekapong Ubi, who was number 26 on the purported list of the hired bishops at a recent All Progressives Congress (APC) event in Abuja, has denied being among the clerics.

Photos of the clerics at the APC event had sparked outrage among Nigerians. Photo credit: @Ekwulu

Source: Twitter

Apostle Ubi, in a telephone conversation with Daily Sun newspaper on Thursday, July 21 said:

“As I am talking to you now, I am at 8-Miles, Calabar, Cross River state and have not travelled to Abuja in the last three months.

“I am in Calabar. I never travelled. No call was put across to me by anybody either. I’m not aware and I am not an APC member. So they have decided to use that to collect money. God will judge them.

“I am calling on the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to go after those fake people. It shows that if APC can go this way, the 2023 election is not safe for us.”

Also reacting, the Cross River state chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Dr Lawrence Ekwok, described the action of the APC as the height of deceit and desperation.

He said:

“If some persons can arrange touts and sow some gowns and give them to wear and pay them N40,000 after the event as against the N100, 000 promised each member of the coalition of bishops, that tells you those persons could do anything when they are elected.

“One of the videos of the so-called ‘bishops’ wearing their robes in the field and sharing their money after the event is already in circulation on social media. So Nigerians need to be very vigilant as we approach 2023.”

CAN berates APC for hiring fake Bishops to ruling party's event

Recall that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) dissociated itself from the Bishops who attended the APC event in Abuja.

The religious body said the bishops were desperados who went there for themselves and did not represent the body of Christ.

The vice president of CAN (19 northern states and Abuja) and its chairman in Kaduna state, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, said this in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20.

Prominent Christian group accuses APC of embarrassing the body of Christ

In a related development, members of the Conference of Concerned Christians of Nigeria (CCCN), have accused the APC of assembling “fake” people as men of God, during the official unveiling of Shettima.

The CCCN challenged the ruling party to disclose the identities of the pastors, and their churches, in a bid to confirm their authenticity, or otherwise.

The Christian group maintained that the Muslim/Muslim ticket does not reflect the diversity, and secularity of the country.

