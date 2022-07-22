The Kano chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been hit with a fresh crisis ahead of the 2023 polls

The party before had been split into factions with two persons emerging as gubernatorial candidates

Meanwhile, INEC had initially recognised the legitimacy of Muhammad Abacha but a new list pasted today saw the omission of his name

Kano, Kano - The independent national electoral commission (INEC) has finally issued its final decision on who will be the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano state.

According to a report by the Daily Trust newspaper, the electoral body, on Friday, July 22, pasted the name of Sadiq Wali as the rightful gubernatorial of the opposition party ahead of Alhaji Muhammad Abacha, son of late military head of state, General Sani Abacha.

Legit.ng gathered the decision of INEC has sparked a major controversy among party members.

Recall that in May, Alhaji Muhammad Abacha, son of former military leader, Sani Abacha, was elected as the PDP governorship candidate.

Legit.ng reported that another parallel primary election was said to have been held in the state within the same week which produced the sons of former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Aminu Wali.

As reported by the newspaper, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Professor Riskuwa Shehu, told journalists on June 30 that the commission monitored only the primaries conducted by the Shehu Wada Sagagi-led state executive who produced Abacha as its governorship candidate.

Contrastingly, the new list released by the electoral body on Friday, July 22 contained the name of Wali and his running mate Yusuf Dambatta.

INEC defends decision to snub Abacha's son

Giving his reaction to the new development, the Kano state INEC's Public Relations Officer, Ahmad Adam Maulud, said the state-level commission submitted the outcome of the primary election it monitored to the national headquarters.

He said what was, however, pasted on the wall on Friday was what was sent back from the national headquarters.

He said:

“We have sent what we did to our national headquarters and what we pasted today (Friday) came from them directly.

“Whoever wishes to seek any clarification should contact the body of his or her national party for any information."

