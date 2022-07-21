The leadership of the Lagos state PDP has added more feathers to its feat, ahead of the forthcoming general election

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly referred to as Jandor, has received a group of decampees from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The decampees came from the 20 Local Government Areas of the state ahead of the 2023 governorship poll, Vanguard reports.

The governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos State, Jandor, receives APC decampees as Funke Akindele officially decided to run with him in 2023. Photo credit: Leadership

Jandor affirmed:

“Yesterday, (Wednesday) I received into the Lagos PDP family, some members of the APC who dumped the APC for the PDP.

“The group by name, Best Alternative Network said they left APC, despite being the party in power because they believe in our promise of a better tomorrow as against the misrule they are currently experiencing under APC.”

