Kano - Alhaji Muhammad Abacha, son of former military leader, Sani Abacha has been elected as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election in Kano state.

PM News reported that Abacha polled 736 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jafar Sani-Bello, who scored 710 votes in the primary election on Wednesday, May 25, in Kano state.

Alhaji Muhammad Abacha, son of former military leader Sani Abacha, clinched the Kano PDP governorship ticket amid controversial circumstances.

Source: Facebook

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Hajiya Amina Garba, declared Abacha as the winner of the primaries having scored 736 votes.

Primaries legally conducted, says electoral committee chairman

Meanwhile, the chairman of the electoral committee, Alhaji Mohammed Jamu, said the primaries were legally conducted with validly-elected delegates.

Jamu added that the poll was supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) police and State Security Service (SSS) operatives.

Another primary election held in Kano

While the primaries that produced Abacha was conducted at the state party headquarters located at Lugard Avenue, Kano, another parallel primaries was said to have held at the Sani Abacha Youth Center, also in the state capital.

Daily Nigerian reported that those contesting at the parallel primaries include Yunusa Dangwani, Yusuf Dambatta, Muaz Magaji, Ibrahim Ali-Amin, Sadiq Wali and Mustapha Getso.

The result of the parallel primaries is yet to be out at the time of this report.

2023: Former governor Sule Lamido's son wins PDP's guber ticket in Jigawa

In another related development, Mustapha Lamido, the son of the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Lamido defeated his challenger, Sale Shehu, a former junior minister for works by 829 to zero votes.

Legit.ng gathered that three votes were invalid in the exercise which took place on Wednesday, May 25.

