A clear winner has emerged in the PDP's governorship primary held in Jigawa state on Thursday, May 25

Mustapha Lamido, the son of the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, clinched the guber ticket

Securing a clear-cut victory, Lamido defeated his challenger, Sale Shehu, a former junior minister for works by 829 to zero votes

Jigawa - Mustapha Lamido, the son of the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Lamido defeated his challenger, Sale Shehu, a former junior minister for works by 829 to zero votes, Premium Times reported.

Mustapha Lamido, son of former governor Sule Lamido, has won the PDP's guber ticket in Jigawa state. Photo credits: @AammrAdamu, @mkmailng

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that three votes were invalid in the exercise which took place on Wednesday, May 25.

Meanwhile, the head of the election committee, Isah Ahmad, has congratulated the winner, and party delegates on a successful primary. He said the election was peaceful, free and fair.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Jigawa 2023: Mustapha Lamido gives acceptance speech

In his acceptance speech, Lamido said:

“I most sincerely accept this nomination with humility, modesty and determination."

He described the congress as ‘historic’, saying that majority of the PDP candidates in the state are younger than candidates in the previous election, Daily Nigerian also reported.

Lamido pledged to run an inclusive government if elected governor.

His words:

“As we move to the next stage of campaign and elections, I ask you to trust me, work with me, campaign with me and vote for me so that we can make the state great again. And I can on you to come out massively to vote for PDP.

“I urge all of us to avoid politics of division and disunity. The interest of the state is far and above any personal or sectional interest.

“To our traditional rulers and elders, I have great respect for them and will consult them regularly on issues that will assist in moving the state forward. I pledge to campaign peacefully, but vigorously, I therefore as for your support and prayers."

2023: Winner emerges in Oyo PDP governorship primary

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, May 25, won the governorship primary of the PDP in Oyo state.

Makinde, at the primary election held in Ibadan, the state capital, claimed a total of 1,040 delegates' votes and thus floored Hazeem Gbolarunmi who managed to poll only two votes.

Out of the total 1,048 votes cast, six were voided.

Source: Legit.ng