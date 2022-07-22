Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria has made his stance on open grazing and solving the crisis between farmers and herders public

The 2023 presidential hopeful noted that discussions on open grazing and laws guiding its practice should be decided at the state level

According to Atiku, there is no need to bring about a legislature for the purpose at the national level or change the constitution over grazing matter

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said that the issue of grazing cattle either in a controlled space or in the open field is not a federal matter.

Speaking during an interview with Arise Television on Friday, July 22, Atiku said the issue of grazing should never be brought up at the national level.

Atiku Abubakar has said that states should be at liberty to address issues of open grazing in Nigeria. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Depositphotos

The former vice president of Nigeria said it is pertinent to allow various states to address cattle grazing as it so applies to them.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"First of all, grazing or no grazing is not a federal issue, it's a state or regional issue. I have more than 1,000 herds of cattle and they have never gone beyond Adamawa state. So as far as I am concerned, it is a regional or state issue.

"This is the facts of the case, states are at liberty to take whatever measures in terms of law either for or anti-grazing."

Also citing that grazing has always been an issue of the state, Atiku admitted that during the First Republic, its discussion was limited to the regional level.

He further added that there is no need for a constitutional amendment or provision of law for such a purpose at the federal level.

He said:

"I don't think the federation should have anything to do with it and I believe, that was even what used to happen even in the first republic.

"Years in the First Republic there was a grazing law in the northern region because we used to have grazing reserves then in the northern region.

"But then the regions became split into states, it is, therefore, the responsibility of the state and it is a concurrent issue even in our Constitution.

"I don't think we should try to bring about either legislature or change in at the national level."

Despite Governor Ortom’s effort, herdsmen launch fresh attacks on Benue communities

Seems like the fight against unruly herdsmen is still on in Benue state as there have been a series of attacks in various communities.

Communities like Ogbadibo, Okpokwu and down south of Benue state are now major targets for the daredevil group.

Meanwhile, the Benue state government had lauded security agencies for their attempts to salvage the situation.

PDP crisis: Governor Ortom opens up on recent discussion with Atiku over rift with Wike

Atiku Abubakar has reached out to Samuel Ortom to pacify Nyesom Wike, the governor of Benue state had said.

Ortom made this disclosure during an interview on the Good Morning Show of Arise Television on Thursday, July 21.

According to Ortom, reports that Wike, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and other governors are planning to leave the Peoples Democratic Party are false.

Source: Legit.ng