Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party has been described as one with 'very clear credentials'

The appraisal for Obi was made by the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, during a courtesy visit by the presidential candidate

Ortom said he appreciates Obi's efforts in the quest to "Rescue Nigeria" and advised the former governor to meet with other presidential candidates for a possibility of their stepping down for him (Obi)

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has said that it is important that key stakeholders in the field of Nigeria's politicians focus more on rescuing the nation from the litany of challenges bedevilling her.

Speaking while receiving Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Ortom admitted that the credentials of the former governor of Anambra state are very clear to everyone.

Governor Samuel Ortom has described Peter Obi as a presidential candidate with 'very clear credentials'. Photo credit: Benue State Government

Source: Facebook

Commending Obi for paying him a courtesy visit, and formally informing him (Ortom) of his intention to contest the seat of president in the 2023 general election, the Benue state governor said he appreciates Obi's efforts in the quest to "Rescue Nigeria".

His words:

"I commend him and where we are today, I've always said, we must look beyond politics and we must work towards, work together to ensure that we rescue Nigeria and rebuild it.

And I think that Peter Obi's credentials are very clear and everybody knows. And I appreciate him, he knows that I am a very big stakeholder in PDP but he found time to visit me and he's been going round."

Obi winning the 2023 presidential election?

Speaking on whether or not Peter Obi is likely to emerge victorious at the 2023 presidential poll, Ortom said if it is the will of God, it will happen.

Quoting John chapter 3 vs 27 from the Bible, the Benue state governor added that only God gives power to man.

He said:

"So if God decides that it is him, then nobody can stop him, if God decides that it is somebody else, nobody can also stop him.

"So, this is a very welcome development and I believe that he would reach out to even the other presidential candidates of various politicial parties in the PDP, in the APC, the NNPP.

"I believe that he should be able to reach out to them, sit down with them and analyse the Nigerian situation and see if he can convince them to even step down for him because there is provision if they do that, that can work.

"So, let us be seen as putting Nigeria first that is what is most important and I think so far, I commend his effort and I welcome."

Peter speaks on way forward, his 'structureless' party

Earlier in his address, Obi confirmed that he visited the Benue state governor because he (Ortom) is someone he considers a brother.

He said:

"I've said it before when people talk about structure, that my own structure are the 100 million Nigerians living in poverty, 35 million young people unemployed, those people who are finding it difficult to live.

"Nigerians are today spending over 100 per cent of their money on feeding, they are my structures and above all I have the most important structure, the Almighty God."

Source: Legit.ng