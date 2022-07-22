Atiku Abubakar has reached out to Samuel Ortom to pacify Nyesom Wike, the governor of Benue state has said

Ortom made this disclosure during an interview on the Good Morning Show of Arise Television on Thursday, July 21

According to Ortom, reports that Wike, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and other governor are planning to leave the Peoples Democratic Party is false

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has said that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has reached out to him to plead with his Rivers state colleague, Nyesom Wike.

Ortom while speaking on Arise Television's Good Morning Show debunked claims that he and some other governors of the PDP plan on leaving the party.

Ortom said Atiku has approached him to speak with Nyesom Wike. Photo: PDP, Rivers state government, Samuel Ortom

Source: UGC

Alleged plans by PDP governors to dump party

He said that reports that is no truth in the reports that Wike and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde was planning to defect from the PDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Benue state governor confirmed that Atiku had urged him to find ways to pacify Wike who is aggrieved over the party's decision to choose their colleague from Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa as the vice-presidential candidate against the choice of the committee raised for such purpose.

Ortom said Atiku's move is part of his effort to resolve the brewing crisis among top members of the party over Okowa's nomination in place of Wike whom the committee had voted in his favour.

Genesis of Ortom's loyalty to Wike

Recounting how Wike stood by him when Benue state was under siege by killer herdsmen, Ortom pledge his alliance to the Rivers state governor.

His words:

“Efforts are on to resolve the crisis in the party. Our presidential candidate has reached out to me to pacify Wike. Wike stood with me at my worst time when my state was under siege.

“I believe working with Wike will help get a better result. Once Wike is pacified, I will also be pacified. The issue is not about our personal interests, but about Nigeria.

“You will agree that Nigeria is under siege by a cabal that wants to enslave everybody.

“We have been brought from top to bottom; we need everybody to come together to see how we can rescue our country.”

'We must look beyond politics to rescue Nigeria', Governor Ortom says as he meets Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party had been described as one with 'very clear credentials'.

The appraisal for Obi was made by the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, during a courtesy visit by the presidential candidate.

Ortom said he appreciates Obi's efforts in the quest to "Rescue Nigeria" and advised the former governor to meet with other presidential candidates for the possibility of their stepping down for him (Obi).

'It's alarming', Peter Obi reacts to constant collapse of national grid, planned strike by bakers

The collapse of the national grid for the sixth time in seven months is a cause for alarm, Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party had said.

Obi condemned the fact that Nigerians have been left to grope around in darkness without electricity due to the constant collapse of the grid.

The former governor of Anambra state also condemned the hardship faced by Nigeria which is indicative of the planned strike action by bakers in the country.

Source: Legit.ng