FCT, Abuja - A group of Nigerians in diaspora, on the aegis of Democracy Vanguard of Nigeria in Diaspora (DVND) has declared support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, even as it vowed to raise fund in support of the project.

The Nigerians in diaspora also said Atiku's presidency raised their hope of voting in future elections.

In a statement released Monday, July 18 signed by its Director-General, T A Sule and Vice President, Anozie Ugenyi, the group noted that Atiku has historically remained the political leader whose every action and utterance, reflects an understanding of Nigeria's deep rooted challenges.

According to the diaspora group, Atiku has also consistently demonstrated the most interest in what happens to Nigerians in the Diaspora.

The group further said:

“It is to this end that we have decided to mobilize our relatives back home to get their PVCs and go out in their numbers to exercise their franchise in order to guarantee a safer, more united and prosperous country.

“We also hereby declare to raise requisite funds to support this project as we all look forward to one day returning to a safer, more united and prosperous country.

“It is an exciting certainty that we who live in other countries share Atiku's vision of an all-inclusive plan for us.

“We know that with leadership such as he will offer, the institutions responsible for the same will to ensure our voting rights as early as 2027. We know that where there is a will, a way becomes inevitable.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our numbers are legion and we are curating the same to ensure everyone of us matches their desires with actions to the realization of a Nigeria of our dreams.”

While describing Atiku as a a unifier and bridge-builder, the group expressed excitement over the emergence of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as the vice presidential candidate of the PDP.

