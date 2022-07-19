An aide to the former vice president of Nigeria has reacted to claim to Atiku Abubakar's health is failing him

The reaction from Paul Ibe, followed reports and viral video where a car seatbealt was being fastened on Atiku by his security aides

According to Ibe, the action by the security aide is part of the protocol needed before a VIP embarks on movement

Paul Ibe an aide to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, July 18, debunked speculations about the health condition.

Ibe, the media adviser to Atiku described as mischievous, a report and viral video purporting that his principal's health was ailing.

Atiku Abubakar is in robust health condition, his media aide has said. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

He said that Atiku's media team found it necessary to correct a wrong impression created by the report that the PDP's presidential candidate was being helped to strap the seat belt of his car by an aide due to his health condition.

Ibe confirming that Atiku is in good health said that nothing can be further from the truth as his principal is hale and hearty.

His words:

“We would not ordinarily have responded to this mischief, but for the impression, it will create in the minds of Nigerians, which is exactly the objective of the purveyors of this fake news.

“Recall that the former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the PDP was in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State on Thursday for the grand rally of the PDP, ahead of weekend’s election and victory of its governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“It is important to note that protective operations encompass all measures being put in place to ensure extreme safety of a VIP, both on foot movements, static, and on the motion."

Adhering to security measure for a VIP

Ibe added that its the responsibility of the head of Atiku Abubakar’s security to ensure his safety before the convoy commences any movement.

According to him, since VIP movement entails protective driving, securing a VIP before embarking on any type of journey in the short or long distances cannot be overemphasized.

He added:

"The overriding consideration at all times is the safety of Atiku Abubakar. We wish to state that Atiku Abubakar is not averse to scrutiny because of the consequential nature of the 2023 elections.

”However, it is our position that such scrutiny must not be predicated on a slash and burn rogue journalism as is the case with this contrived report.”

