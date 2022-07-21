The APC vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, has opined that voting strategy in the 2023 elections will be about competence over primordial sentiments

Shettima, while speaking on Wednesday, July 20, at the unveiling of his candidacy as the running mate of Tinubu, said he was nominated and not imposed

The former Borno state governor added that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party is a sign of hope and progress for the country

FCT, Abuja - Kashim Shettima, the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, said Nigerians will vote competence over “primordial sentiments” in the 2023 general elections.

The Senator spoke on Wednesday, July 20, when he was being unveiled as the running mate of the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

How Tinubu picked Shettima as running mate

Tinubu picked the former governor of Borno state after a series of meetings and horse-trading among the party’s stakeholders.

Controversy around Shettima as Tinubu's running mate

However, his nomination has generated criticism on the ground of sharing the same religious faith with the presidential candidate, a Muslim from Southern Nigeria.

Some of those who have kicked against the decision and threatened not to vote for the ruling party are Christian organisations, and some concern Nigerians.

My nomination beacons hope and progress - Shettima

In his acceptance speech, Shettima said his joint ticket is a beacon of hope and progress for Nigeria. He promised to provide purposeful leadership and unite the country.

“This ticket isn’t an imposition; it’s an outcome of democracy at its practical best and based on the aggregation of the ideas and insights of our great party’s stakeholders. If this were an unpopular option, as the cast of partisan provocateurs has attempted to paint, there wouldn’t have been the tones of goodwill messages, especially from distinguished Christians, from all over the country.

