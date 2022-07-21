Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, has urged Nigerians to shun religious and ethnic diversity

Tinubu stressed that the emergence of Kashim Shettima as his running mate was borne out of the Nigeria project and not personal interest

The APC leader stated that Nigerians must start educating and raising their children and grandchildren without thinking of religious and ethnic differences

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to shun religious and ethnic division over his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

There has been outrage over the emergence of the former Borno state governor, a Muslim, as the party’s vice presidential candidate, Channels Television reports.

Why we should focus nation building - Tinubu

Tinubu, who spoke at the official unveiling of Shettima in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20, said it is time for Nigerians to look beyond religion and ethnicity to focus on building a prosperous nation.

Tinubu said the Nigerian people have the chance to move the country forward as never before and for this to come to reality:

“We must be wise in our thoughts and courageous in our actions.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“We must win this election so that we can bring jobs, eliminate poverty, educate our children, (and) bring up our grandchildren without thinking of religious division or ethnic differences.

“We are one. Our passport is one; greenback is one. One nation, one destiny.”

Tinubu reveals how Shettima emerges as his running mate

The former governor of Lagos state disclosed that his decision to pick Shettima as his running mate had nothing to do with personal interest.

He stated that the choice of Shettima, currently representing Borno central senatorial district, was based on several consultations he engaged with various stakeholders in the APC.

He explained that he and the lawmaker shared the same dream of changing Nigeria, and going for him was not to disrespect or ignore the concern raised by various groups and individuals in the country.

Reading and listening to comments on Shettima has been emotional moment for me - Tinubu

Tinubu, while describing himself as a progressive leader, said listening and reading all that is being said has been an emotional moment, but out of many competent Nigerians and many advice, the decision still has to be his.

He maintained that the hallmark of leadership is taking decisions at the right time.

He expressed his steadfastness and belief in the selection of Shettima, as well as his commitment to the Nigeria project.

Source: Legit.ng