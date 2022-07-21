As the All Progressives Congress (APC) unveils Kashim Shettima as the running mate of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, some members of the party were absent

Some ruling party members who were conspicuously absent at the event included the governors, aspirants and delegates of the Southeast extraction

After being unveiled, Shettima, alongside Borno state governor Babagana Zulum, were seen at the presidential villa on Wednesday, July 20

FCT, Abuja - The leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, July 20, unveiled its vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

The development, however, has generated anger in some quarters as governors, aspirants and delegates of southeast extraction were absent at the event, The Punch has reported.

APC protest Muslim-Muslim ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that some youths in the party staged a protest on Wednesday morning. At the same time, Bola Tinubu, the party's presidential candidate, was presenting Shettima to party leaders as his running mate.

Tinubu defends Muslim-Muslim ticket

Tinubu has defended his decision to go for Shettima as running mate, saying that his career in politics and beyond qualified the former Borno governor for the position.

Tinubu said Shettima is talented, has character, strong patriotism, with much implicit confidence and faith.

Shettima visits Buhari after being unveiled

After the unveiling on Wednesday, Shettima, in the company of his predecessor, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the state house in Abuja.

Lawyer, analyst speak on APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket

A legal practitioner and analyst, Kayode Ajulo, said the unveiling is a discourtesy of Christianity and that the decision showed that no northern Christian is qualified to be Tinubu’s running mate.

Another analyst, Grace David, stated that it is important to remind Nigerians that the country is a secular state while identifying that the aggrieved members’ agitation was a feeling of non-representation within the party.

